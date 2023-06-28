Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$100.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.85.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8260038 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premium Brands Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

