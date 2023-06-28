Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Premium Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
Premium Brands stock opened at C$100.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.85.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8260038 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Read More
- Splunk Climbs 6% Since Earnings Report, May See New Buy Zone Soon
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.