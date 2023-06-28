Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.44 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.77).

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £9,274.14 ($11,791.66). 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands.

