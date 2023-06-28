Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$120.90 Average PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.90.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$831.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.36. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 13.49217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

