Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.35. Precipio shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 154,193 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 108.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.