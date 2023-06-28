PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,826. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$24.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9325253 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

