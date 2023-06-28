Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,773. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

