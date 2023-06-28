Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.