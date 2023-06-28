Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Featured Stories

