Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

