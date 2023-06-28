PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.56

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $5.73. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 161,335 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,509.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

