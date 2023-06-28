Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 403,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 46,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

