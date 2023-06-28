PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PCCW Price Performance

OTCMKTS PCCWY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. PCCW has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

