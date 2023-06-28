PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 5,854,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,117,202. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.