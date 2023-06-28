Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $992.70 million and $4.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 995,140,453 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.