Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $13.78. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 255 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $51,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $112,223. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.