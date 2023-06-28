Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,225.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $890.75 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $941.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.06.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

