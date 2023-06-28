Park Edge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

