Park Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

