Park Edge Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 3,302,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,680,604. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

