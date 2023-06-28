Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.19. 80,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,411. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

