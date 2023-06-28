Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.39

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.39 and traded as high as C$26.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 628,776 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Parex Resources Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
