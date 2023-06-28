Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.39

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.39 and traded as high as C$26.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 628,776 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.0719844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.