Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after purchasing an additional 398,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.92. 162,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

