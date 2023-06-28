Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 10% Higher

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 41,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

