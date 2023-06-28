PACK Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

