PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 423,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.