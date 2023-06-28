Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. 235,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 222,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently -29.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

