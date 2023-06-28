Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $384,729.43 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $384,729.43 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,532.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00286228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00757691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00548265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00060236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,662,748 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

