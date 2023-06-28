Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

