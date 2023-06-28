Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

