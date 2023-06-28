Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

