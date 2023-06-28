Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) Company Profile

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in the Middle East and West Africa. It has 65% participating and working interest in the Hawler license area covering 788 square kilometers located in the central part of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and 85% participating interest in the AGC Central license area covering an area of 3,148 square kilometers located in the offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

