Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.33. 136,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 547,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.198643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

