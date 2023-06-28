Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

