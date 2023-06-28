OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Contrast

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 9.47 -$22.33 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.15 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.15

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OmniAb.

OmniAb has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OmniAb and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

OmniAb currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.61%. iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 472.49%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than OmniAb.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.76% -0.88% iSpecimen -95.03% -47.82% -39.26%

Summary

OmniAb beats iSpecimen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.