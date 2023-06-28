Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.09. 215,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 149,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 339,131 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

