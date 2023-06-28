Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Up 1.5%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 15,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.