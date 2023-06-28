Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Up 1.5%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 15,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund from StockNews.com
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.