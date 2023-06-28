Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is Insight Folios Inc’s Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. 433,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

