Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 177,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

