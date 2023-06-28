Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance
Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.90.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
