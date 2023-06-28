Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management.

