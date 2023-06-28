NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNGRY shares. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.
Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
