NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNGRY shares. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

NN Group Increases Dividend

About NN Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.7848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.