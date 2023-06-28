Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,058.38

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,058.38 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,020.25 ($12.97). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.16), with a volume of 18,924 shares traded.

Nichols Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,058.03. The company has a market capitalization of £362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.69 and a beta of 0.47.

About Nichols

(Free Report)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.