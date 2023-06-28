NFT Market Capitalization Hits $659,945.09 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $659,945.09 and approximately $84.52 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,466.93 or 1.00041315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01851602 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.