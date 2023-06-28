NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. 1,541,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,590. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

