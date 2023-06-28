NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 55,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

