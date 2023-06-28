NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading 0.2% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.01. 353,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,111,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.63.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00. In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$7,189,155.00. Also, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$1,224,819.00. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

