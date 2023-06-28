Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 538 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 80,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 171,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.