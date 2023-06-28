Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Futu by 5,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $7,912,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.34 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

