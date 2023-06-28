Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 12.8 %

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.