Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,969 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

