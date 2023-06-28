Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,750 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 8,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

